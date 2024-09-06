Astro Bot Almost Had Even MORE Cameos!

Let’s be honest here for a bit, you’re likely going to hear a LOT about Astro Bot over the next week or so. Yesterday, it got its review embargo dropped, and it revealed that the game has the highest 2024 score on Metacritic. Well, for a full-on game, that is. The DLC by FromSoftware has the top spot, but can you blame them for giving it a point more, given how great it was? The point is, Astro’s game went from a rumored title to possibly being “Game Of The Year!” That’s not something that happens all the time, okay? Thus, we need to appreciate what has been given to us.

One of the game’s highlights was that Astro wasn’t simply going around his 3D world and doing various adventures; he was doing it with PlayStation icons from all periods of the PlayStation’s lifecycle. You got to hang out with versions of Kratos, Crash Bandicoot, and so many more. To many, this was the ultimate “cameo fest,” as there were 150 characters you got to meet in the game!

However, in a chat that VGC had with Team Asobi, there was a piece of concept art dropped that noted that…there could’ve been even more cameos!

Specifically, the concept art showed all the various bots that Astro could save that came from other Sony franchises and titles, and there were ones for Sweet Tooth and the Fat Princess that were visible, but not used.

While many are sad about that, they’re also right in noting that the game might be using it for the upcoming DLC that has already been confirmed. That wouldn’t be the weirdest thing around, and besides, we know that Astro himself is a unique piece of…twisted…metal. See what we did there?

The love for Astro Bot is growing with each message that spreads about it. Seriously, barring something big or truly acclaimed coming around, this could be the “Game of the Year,” and that would be hilarious in all the ways that matter. After all, Sony recently said that they “don’t have enough IPs,” yet this title shows them all the characters that they could use in the future should they want to. Furthermore, after the debacle with a certain team shooter, this game, should it sell well, could be the one that pulls their feet out of the fire.

Finally, it highlights what gamers have been saying for a while: A great game can be simple, fun, adorable, decently sized, and not cost a lot to make.