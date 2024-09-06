Tango Gameworks Head Thought Hi-Fi Rush Would Save Studio

The closure really was a shock to everyone.

Despite being Xbox’s biggest exclusive in 2023, the rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush couldn’t save Tango Gameworks, with the studio being shut down earlier this year. Studio founder and creator of the Resident Evil series was also blindsided by the news, according to a new interview with IGN.

“I had thought the studio would be safe as long as they continued to make Hi-Fi Rush games,” Mikami said. “That’s one of the reasons I left Tango Gameworks. So I was surprised when the studio was closed down.”

Thankfully, Krafton recently acquired the studio, much to the joy of fans. “As part of this strategic agreement, Krafton intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects,” said the company in an August press release.

“Now Krafton has taken over the business, so I feel like it worked out well in the end,” Mikami continued. “I was reminded that if you make a good game, someone will pick it up. The hard work of the Hi-Fi Rush development team led to a new chapter for the company. I think that for a development studio, making a good game is more directly related to survival than making a popular game.”

Goichi Suda was also present at the interview, as the two also discussed their legendary 2011 title Shadows of the Damned and its upcoming remaster. Additionally, Suda teased a mystery project currently in the works.

“In addition to Hotel Barcelona, we at Grasshopper are making a brand-new action game. It’s a completely new IP, so I can’t say much about it yet. But I’m glad that Hotel Barcelona was well received when it was shown recently at BitSummit.”