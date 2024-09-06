Rumor: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Is Getting A Switch OLED Bundle, But Maybe Not For The US

We have an interesting new rumor for Nintendo’s plans to keep selling the Nintendo Switch.

While fans are anticipating the pending announcement for Nintendo’s next console, the company is still working on their current sales forecast of 13.5 million units. We are already anticipating the release of the golden Hylian Nintendo Switch Lite, coming at the same time as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. But it certainly seemed naïve to think that that was all Nintendo was planning to do.

As reported by GoNintendo, Dealabs editor billbil-kun has revealed that Nintendo will be releasing a new Mario Switch bundle. The bundle will come with a white Switch OLED, a three month Switch Online subscription via code, and a download code for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The bundle will be releasing late September or early October, but there is another interesting detail. This bundle is confirmed for Europe, but not for North America. billbil-kun says there will definitely be a new Switch bundle for North America as well, but it might be a different game.

Released in 2023, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fastest selling Mario game ever, selling 4.3 million units in its first two weeks, and 13.4 million units as of March 31, 2024. It’s also the most critically acclaimed modern Mario games, winning several Game of The Year awards for that year.

Nintendo confirming a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle in Europe but not in North America is certainly an interesting choice. It may seem to be random, but we think we know where Nintendo is coming from.

As Nintendo revealed, the Switch has reached such success that not just one or two, but several of their first party titles ended up hitting long tails, and selling in unprecedented numbers for the company.

While Nintendo might sell a lot of Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle in the US, they probably have data discouraging them from this. They must see the other Switch first party games that have sold more in North America, and could have more potential to sell as game and console bundles.

This is the definition of a great problem to have, because Nintendo’s dilemma is choosing what game could make them even more millions on their most successful platform to date. Maybe Nintendo could bring a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle to the US in the future. But here and now, they’re looking at their capacity to make bundles, and they have to choose the right game to sell the most consoles in the coming holidays.