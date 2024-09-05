Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Roadmap Revealed

For fans that were bummed out that Hogwarts Legacy was released without the ability to play Quidditch, then you might have been eager for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. The game was unveiled not too long after Hogwarts Legacy, and it allowed players to enjoy this Harry Potter fantasy competitive sport. Now that it’s out, you can find that the developers over at Unbroken Studios have unveiled the game’s official roadmap.

Roadmaps are great to see, especially if you’re already having fun with the game. They provide an outlook of what is coming to the game and the level of support you can expect from the studio. While we don’t know what the future holds for this game next year, we know where the developers are taking it between now and the end of this year. This comes through a post on Steam highlighting the upcoming content.

You can view the graphic above, which highlights the game’s upcoming content. This includes a Hogwarts Legacy-themed event this month and a spooky Halloween event even next month. Beyond that, we know that this year’s Winter will include various events themed around the holidays. That should hopefully keep you entertained for a good while as we wait and see what the second year of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions brings to the mix.

Meanwhile, the developers wanted to ensure that a 6v6 PVP option is also being worked on so even more friends can join the action. Likewise, those on the Nintendo Switch have not been forgotten. Development is still pressing forward with this version of the game in hopes of delivering it to the marketplace before 2025 arrives.

We’ll have to wait and see if developers manage to bring Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions out for the Nintendo Switch this year. However, those on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms can now enjoy the game. If you haven’t been keeping too many tabs on the game, you’ll find a trailer for it embedded below.