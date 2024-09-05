Rumor: Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Be On Xbox Before The Trilogy Ends

I think we can safely say this is because of the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s new partnership with Square Enix may be paying huger dividends than fans expected.

We have to credit ZakkenKloot for sharing this on Twitter. In the latest episode of the XNC podcast, Middle Aged Gamer Guy AKA MAGG made this revelation:

“I heard that Final Fantasy VII Remake is going to hit Xbox before the trilogy is finished.”

This lines up with a rumor we reported on last January. Jez Corden shared this tidbit in an episode of the Xbox Two podcast:

“I got evidence – tentatively – that there are discussions about Final Fantasy VII for Xbox.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake originally released in 2020 exclusively on the PlayStation 4. An upgraded version of this game, called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, released on the PlayStation 5 and Windows a year later.

While Final Fantasy VII Remake was a success for Square Enix and Sony, its follow up, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, was not. In fact, Square Enix said that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy XVI, and Foamstars all did not meet expectations.

In the fallout of these financial results, Square Enix pivoted to a new strategy. They are now looking to make as many of their games available on multiple platforms as possible.

As a result, we have seen rumors of multiple Final Fantasy games coming to Xbox. Square Enix has yet to confirm plans to bring Final Fantasy VII Remake or Final Fantasy XVI to Xbox.

Of course, Square Enix has published Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox Series X|S. But fans need to remember that this was already lined up before Square Enix decided on their strategic pivot.

It’s easier to see Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox. Square Enix is set to publish this title to Windows, and the work they put into this version makes it seem like they can more easily adapt the title to Xbox.

The Final Fantasy VII trilogy remake seems to be a different proposition altogether. Although the game was available on Windows from the start, it has always been strongly associated with PlayStation because of the industry changing success the title had on the platform.

We don’t think that it’s impossible for these games to come to Xbox. But it certainly looks like Sony signed up a major exclusivity contract for it. If that turns out to really only be a timed exclusivity deal, or if Square Enix changed their contract with Sony, than maybe that forbidden door was opened for the franchise after all.

We won’t know for sure until Square Enix makes it official of course. But if and when it comes to pass, it would certainly be a high profile pivot that affects the competition between the blue and green teams moving forward.