Is Something “Nintendo Switch 2 Related” Dropping This Month?

The talk about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console is almost never-ending, and it’s not hard to see why. First and foremost, the current Switch console is doing fantastically, even with its seventh year of life and no one having the biggest expectations for it entering 2024. Despite that, the system has dropped great games, with more on the way, has done well in hardware sales, and is close to breaking all-time records. However, that still means that people are waiting for the “big news” about the follow-up and what Nintendo will do with it. To that end, there might be some rumblings going on…

Industry insider Chris Dring has been hearing some “chatter” from various folks that the Nintendo Switch 2 could have something announced about it soon. He didn’t go into specifics about what the news might be, but he did want to ensure everyone knew the “greatest game consoles” ever, no matter what happened:

With industry whispers around ‘something’ Switch 2-related happening this month. I thought I’d remind everyone of the official list of the greatest games consoles of all time.



1. Nintendo Switch

Yes, there is some heavy speculation and a little bit of sarcasm going on here, but let’s not lose the message in the madness. Dring is hardly the only person thinking that Nintendo has something planned for September. After all, they ended August with a surprise two-for-one Nintendo Direct special, bringing in both an Indie World Showcase mixed with some Partner’s Showcase titles. Many were stunned by that because Nintendo had never done anything like that before.

That made many speculate that they were “clearing their schedules” so that they could do a big presentation or announcement about the Switch 2 in September. It obviously hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s possible that this was the goal.

The biggest thing that people want from whatever is shown about the Switch 2 is two-fold. First, they want to know what the new system looks like and is named, as they want to avoid another Wii U incident, and second…they want to know some games that are coming. One of the reasons the Switch was anticipated at launch wasn’t just because of the long-awaited open-world title featuring Link but because Nintendo made it clear that they were bringing all sorts of great 1st and 3rd party titles to the system over the first couple of years, and they absolutely did.

The Big N’s dedication to the software element was what helped the Switch shine and apparently makes Chris Dring think it’s the best console ever, which it may be. Thus, its successor needs to do the same.