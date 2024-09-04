New Evidence Suggests Nintendo Switch 2 Has Entered Mass Production

There is no shortage of online rumors and leaks about the video game industry. Each day, a new swarm of these rumors floods the web, and it’s often false information. However, today on Reddit, we came across a post highlighting a Nintendo assembler who has made some big moves. This could indicate that the Nintendo Switch 2 has entered mass production.

We are waiting to hear more about the Nintendo Switch 2. There’s nothing official as Nintendo continues to avoid discussing their next console release in the various Nintendo Directs. With that said, David Gibson, a senior analyst at MST Financial, took X to point out this interesting little discovery. A Nintendo assembler called Hoisden is spending ¥2bn on production equipment and another ¥1bn on automation.

No-one seems to have noticed the Nintendo assembler- Hosiden is spending ¥2bn on production equipment and ¥1bn on automation in FY3/25 for its major customer in amusement (Nintendo). I still expect Sept news and March 2025 release for next device. pic.twitter.com/APGEGGSyS8 — David Gibson (@gibbogame) September 4, 2024

With that amount of money, it’s believed that the next Nintendo console has entered mass production in preparation for its release. We know that, in the past, Nintendo wanted to ensure that they had enough units available to avoid dealing with low supply and resellers flipping consoles for an inflated price. So we’re sure that there will be quite a healthy amount of stock once this console is released.

With that said, this is all speculation right now, as there’s nothing official on what to expect with the next Nintendo console. We’re hopeful that a reveal happens soon so that we can finally get our first look at the new console and what features it will come packed with.

There’s been plenty of speculation that we will get the announcement sometime this month. But we’ll have to wait for Nintendo to confirm a Direct and then see if they shoot down any expectations of the next console announcement during the presentation. Of course, Nintendo doesn’t offer much of a heads-up on their Direct presentations, so we’ll have to monitor Nintendo’s social media accounts for an official Direct date.