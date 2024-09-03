Cyberpunk 2077 Board Game Smashes Crowdfunding Goal

The campaign raised over ten times more than requested.

A crowdfunding campaign for an official Cyberpunk 2077 board game from CD Projekt and Go On Board managed to reach its goal in just over 10 minutes before reaching even more incredible heights. Although the campaign was only seeking to raise $100,000, it currently sits at a jaw-dropping $1,183,300 raised.

The tabletop adaptation of the popular RPG claims to bring the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 to life “and features key characters from the video game, including V, Judy, Panam, and Jackie.” Marketed as a cooperative story-driven tactical action game for 1-4 players, the experience will “feature 13 diverse missions and unique mechanics.”

Stretch goals include a new game mode, additional weapons, miniatures, and a unique mission. Clearly, these goals have all been reached, and then some. The standard edition of the game costs $79, while the deluxe edition will set players back $139 and come with additional plastic components and higher-quality materials.

In March, Cyberpunk 2077‘s co-director Gabriel Amatangelo said that the sci-fi RPG was now effectively complete.

CD Projekt Red announced that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was underway in October 2023. Dubbed Project Orion for now, the game is largely being developed at the CD Projekt Red’s new studio in Boston. According to Amatangelo, this was done to attract new talent unwilling to move to Europe. He also noted that Boston has a bit of a European feel, making it easier for those from the main studio to visit and work when need be.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.