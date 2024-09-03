My Time At Sandrock Dev Reveals Kickstarter Is Coming For The Next Installment

Pathea Games had quite a bit of success with their titles My Time at Portia and its follow-up release, My Time at Sandrock. These are farm life simulators. You’ve likely played something similar to this game, such as Stardew Valley. Regardless, Pathea Games has had its own success, and if you’re a fan of their works, then you might be delighted to learn that the team is gearing up to reveal their Kickstarter campaign for the next installment of this series.

The development team took to Steam to offer a few updates on what is happening with My Time at Sandrock right now. This title launched in November of last year but is still supported with content. In fact, their latest post mentions the anticipated arrival of version 1.4. This is a free update coming to the game that will introduce new romance side quests for all the romanceable characters. However, this update won’t be ready until sometime later this year as the team is continuing to polish it.

Meanwhile, work is still underway to bring Sandrock Online to both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation platforms. The developers ask for fans’ patience, as they note that most of the work is out of their hands. They wait for approval from various regions before they learn if new revisions are required or if they can get the okay. Fortunately, the developers will continue to keep fans updated on this front.

While My Time at Sandrock is currently available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms, the PlayStation 4 has been excluded. That is changing this month. The developers have confirmed that PlayStation 4 players will finally gain access to the game on September 12, 2024.

Before ending their series of updates to My Time at Sandrock, Pathea Games confirmed that this month, the next installment of the My Time franchise’s Kickstarter campaign will kick off. Unfortunately, nothing was offered about what to expect, so we’ll have to stay tuned for the announcement later this month.