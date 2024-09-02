Black Myth: Wukong Will Receive 2 DLCs According To Leaker

There is no shortage of leaks and rumors online about the video game industry. Most of these supposed leaks and rumors end up being false, so it’s best not to put too much hope in these types of posts. However, one leaker online is making some bold claims about Black Myth: Wukong and its future.

Black Myth: Wukong just released it into the marketplace, and you’re probably still enjoying the base campaign. But even more content could be added to the game for you to enjoy. A leaker online named Lunatic Ignus made some new claims today about the game and what the developers initially had intended. According to the recent X post, developers at Game Science initially aimed to make Black Myth: Wukong a far longer game with thirteen chapters. However, the game was cut down to just six chapters due to budget constraints.

Now, it seems that mass success is making it easier to revisit Black Myth: Wukong with new content. While not officially confirmed, Lunatic Ignus claims that two DLCs will be released before their next game, which the post dubs Black Myth: Jiang Ziya. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this comes to fruition.

Game Science aims to launch 2 DLC's for BM:W before the release of their next game, Black Myth: Jiang Ziya.



The game was meant to have 13 chapters, but they released only 6 longer chapters because of the budget.



Join my Discord for more info



Thank you!https://t.co/yweRAvgMt7 pic.twitter.com/VPIdYjspff — Lunatic Ignus (@ignusthewise) September 2, 2024

With that said, we wouldn’t be surprised as it’s quickly become a massive hit. Players are able to pick a copy of the game right now for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on the Xbox Series X/S consoles are waiting for Game Science to release a version of the game. Unfortunately, we’re still left without a release date for Xbox players, but if you haven’t already caught our Before You Buy game coverage, you’ll find it embedded below.