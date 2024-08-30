Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Scans Tease More Buu Saga Characters

The roster for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero continues to grow as we get closer to the game’s release date. Fans are chomping at the bit to see who else will appear and whether the game will truly touch on “every aspect” of the beloved manga/anime’s lore. The last trailer focused mostly on the Cell Saga, highlighting the arrival of the Androids and the various forms of Cell, not to mention the arrival of key versions of Gohan. However, some new scans reveal that the next reveals might tie into the Buu Saga and bring some lesser characters back into the spotlight.

As you can see below, an official fan Twitter handle for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero shares some scans that point to Evil Buu and Babidi showing up in the game:

EVIL BUU AND BABADI CONFIRMED FOR SPARKING ZERO#SparkingZero pic.twitter.com/46KhqYXj0i — Sparking! ZERO News (@DBSparkingNews) August 30, 2024

For those who aren’t familiar with it, Evil Buu is one of the many forms of Buu, but this one was even special by the story’s standards. Fat Buu decided to expel all the evil it had out of its body. While it worked, that expelling didn’t end up with the evil just “going away.” Instead, it transformed itself into Evil Buu, which is a powerful form of Buu that not only took a lot of Buu’s natural power but is 100% evil.

Just as important, unlike Fat Buu or even Kid Buu, Evil Buu has an intelligence that is always on display. He was known to strike with precision while also talking with perfect grammar. He’s never one to taunt opponents or get arrogant; he’s laser-focused on the task at hand, which is why he was able to beat Fat Buu/Good Buu without much effort and then reabsorb him so that Super Buu could be born.

Then, there’s Babidi, who is the clone of the wizard Bibidi. Get the joke? Anyway, Babadi was the one who found the container that had Buu and set out on the plan to release Buu so that he could destroy everything. While Babidi was eventually killed by Buu after insulting him too much, his impact is still felt in the series, especially after his converting Vegeta back to the dark side after giving him a power boost.

The scans further indicate that there will be a good chunk of content dedicated to the Buu Saga, likely in the campaign mode, where you might have to fight all the various forms of Buu that show up. If so, gamers are in for quite a fight.