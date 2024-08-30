Wingspan Coming to PlayStation in October

The wildly popular board game has also sold very well in digital form.

Board game enthusiasts are likely well-acquainted with Wingspan. The unexpectedly addictive bird-watching-inspired tabletop game has been a hit since it was first released in 2019, with an early digital version released in the same year on the tabletop sim Tabletopia. Since then, it’s been officially released on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

Now, Wingspan is finally coming to Sony consoles. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 11, 2024.

Wingspan is a strategy game in which players spend food resources to add birds to their respective forest, prairie, and wetland habitats. By laying eggs, gaining food, and using special abilities, players seek to gain the most points by the end of the game. Points are earned by completing specific objectives, accumulating eggs, storing food, and other criteria.

The game is known for its incredible artwork, with each bird card featuring unique drawings of each creature. A recent expansion pack includes bird cards utilizing fanart from members of the game’s passionate community.

“The game offers a cozy, relaxing escape,” a post on the PlayStation blog reads. “You’ll be placing your birds on idyllic preserve backdrops, listening to their chirps and the game’s serene soundtrack. It’s a change of pace compared to the breakneck tempo of some of the other games on the market. That’s because we wanted Wingspan to be something you can play to unwind, and the visuals and music were created with this in mind.”

The Oceania and European expansions will also be available to purchase on PlayStation.