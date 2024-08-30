Larian Exec Discusses Studio’s Decision to Price Games Lower

Fittingly, the devs had faith that they would recoup costs.

Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, says that both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 were both priced “below their value,” largely due to the studio’s “faith” that the games would earn the company back what it put in. Larian, thankfully, also thought about what the average consumer was able to spend in the current economic climate.

“I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth & depth,” said Douse on X. “I’m not against higher prices, but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn’t make sense to me. It feels so unserious.”

This came in response to the contents of Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws.

I don’t love the artificiality of pricing structures post retail. Use the inflated base price to upsell a subscription, and use vague content promises to inflate ultimate editions to make the base price look better. It all seems a bit dangerous & disconnected from the community. pic.twitter.com/wPmwDM846z — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 26, 2024

“Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don’t think we’ll get there with DLC promises so much as quality & communication. Everyone’s just waiting for GTA6 to do it,” Douse continued.

“I priced both DOS2 and BG3 below their value because I care about people’s cost of living and had faith in our recoup”, and adding that the collector’s editions were “far below” what the studio could have set them at price-wise.”

To date, Larian Studios’ legendary RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has sold over 10 million copies. The game was awarded the most Game of the Year awards in 2023, becoming the first title to win GOTY awards at all five major video game award ceremonies: the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, and the British Academy Games Awards.