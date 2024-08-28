Rumor: PlayStation 5 Pro Coming Packed With 2TB Storage 

There is never any shortage of rumors and leaks in the video game industry. Each day comes a slew of supposed comments, screenshots, video clips, and more that promise you an early inside look at what’s to come. Now, more often than not, these end up being false and build up hype for nothing. So it’s always best to take this information as nothing concrete. Still, we’re going to be talking about the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Okay, the PlayStation 5 Pro isn’t an official console quite yet as only have the standard PlayStation 5 models available. It’s been highly rumored for ages now, and we’ve seen countless posts about what this system could or will not do. However, that doesn’t stop us from getting excited about potential possibilities that might open up for players. For instance, this latest rumor suggests we might finally get some extra storage room in our systems.

This report comes from WCCFtech, which credits Moore’s Law is Dead. Apparently, the rumor being shared around is that Moore’s Law is Dead was able to see a PlayStation 5 Pro devkit, and with it, they revealed the system came with 2TB of storage. Now, this is supposedly a devkit, so who knows if that storage size will come to the consumer model. That said, it wouldn’t be too surprising as games can take up a behemoth amount of storage space. So, the more storage, the better.

Meanwhile, the publication notes that we’re dealing with the same power connector, which might indicate we’re not seeing any additional power draw. We’re also supposedly getting a quieter system overall, but again, this is all just rumors right now, as we don’t have anything official to go on quite yet.

That said, we recently reported that there was a rumor of a PlayStation State of Play event coming next month. If that ends up being the case, then perhaps that could be the showcase used to highlight this PlayStation 5 Pro console. Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see if there actually is a PlayStation State of Play event coming our way. Until then, we’ll just need to practice some patience and see what Sony has in store for us.