Splatoon 3 Drops Special Track For Upcoming Grand Festival

As fans prepare for the last Splatfest of Splatoon 3, Nintendo has been dropping various things to get people ready for the Grand Festival that will end it all. The final Splatfest has “Time” as its theme, with the players choosing whether they want to embrace the past, present, or future. The question is one of the more thought-provoking themes that these events have had, and whatever wins will affect the next game when it arrives on Nintendo’s next platform. However, while the theme is something that gamers will ponder, the music is something that they will feel, especially with the newest track that will be released officially during the Splatfest.

The game’s newest song, called “Three Wishes,” brings together the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and Deep Cut a unique, and arguably tear-inducing, song that highlights both the personalities of the groups, while also embracing how time affects us all.

For example, when the Squid Sisters sing, they reflect on how they were the first group of the series and how they were the ones that helped light the way for the other groups and games that were to follow. As for Off The Hook, they embrace the present and note that though they’ve struggled at times, they’re never going to be “knocked off our course,” and thus, they’ll keep living for today. Finally, Deep Cut embraces their friendship and reveals that the future is nothing scary so long as they’re together.

The track can be heard in full below, so take some time and enjoy it!

It’s clear that Splatoon 3 is trying to truly set the stage for this final Splatfest and make it feel as grand as possible. Not only are they having special tracks made, but they’re overhauling the main area of the Splatlands to make it feel like a festival. Plus, if people reach the “Ruler” ranking, they can go onto the floats and pose with the idols!

As noted earlier, no matter who wins the Splatfest, the winner will affect the next title. How that will go down in terms of aesthetics or storyline remains to be seen. When Marie won the “Battle of the Squid Sisters” to end the first game, she was kidnapped and made a part of the sequels story. When “Chaos” won the second Splatfest, it took us to the Splatlands, and then set up the DLC which was order-focused.

So, choose your team carefully, as everything will depend on it.