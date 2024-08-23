Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Gets New Trailer and Demo!

Are you ready to solve crimes with one of the coolest characters in all of gaming? Then prepare yourselves, as the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is almost here! The game is a remastered version of the two Nintendo DS titles that were made long ago. They feature upgraded graphics, sound design, and subtle improvements so that they play the way they should while feeling fresh on the modern systems you’ll get it on! However, if you want to embrace the “old school” nature of things, you can revert it back to the DS pixel styles. We think that’s an objection-able action, but to each their own.

The reason we’re bringing up the game today is that a new trailer has dropped that focuses on the two main storylines that Miles Edgeworth will have to tackle in the two games of the collection. In the first game, things start off with a murder within his own office! Don’t worry, he’s not the prime suspect, but he’s the one who has to stop the murderer from getting away!

Then, as his cases broaden, he finds himself wrapped in a conspiracy that goes back several years and connects him with people from his past and present!

Once you complete the first game, then you’ll be able to head to the second title, which hasn’t been brought to the West before now! In it, Miles Edgeworth finds himself trying to solve an international murder, only to be put under suspicion for actions that could lead to him losing his badge! He’ll have to finally put the past behind him to deal with these new issues and threats and discover the man he truly wants to be!

As you can see, the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is much more than you might think. Not unlike the other entries in the franchise, it’s a mixture of fun gameplay mixed with a dramatic storyline and characters. It’s this unique balance that points to why the franchise has been so successful over the years and why Capcom has been revitalizing the series lately. Currently, you can get every single entry in the saga on modern platforms, including the prequel series and the six main entries, and soon, you’ll be able to get these two spinoff entries to complete the set!

With deductive reasoning the main focus of this title, you’ll need to be as sharp as Miles’ suit if you want to catch the killer! You’ll find out on September 6th if you’re ready, and if you want to get a head start, there’s a demo available now!