Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Previews Highlight New and Old Aspects Of The Spinoff

If you’ve been paying attention to Capcom over the last several years, you know they’ve been doing a kind of “initiative” when it comes to a certain attorney franchise. Specifically, they’ve been remastering and porting the entire franchise to modern systems. It started with the original trilogy and then the spinoff prequel series that never came to the West. Following that was the second trilogy that was released earlier this year, and now, the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is getting ready to complete that set in September. That means gamers will have the opportunity to have everything on one platform should they so desire.

Some hands-on previews of the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection have come out, including one by VGC. In it, they focus on the various ways that the two games have improved over the years, as well as the options that players have within them. If you don’t know these spinoff titles, they focus not on Phoenix Wright or Apollo Justice but on Miles Edgeworth, the good-hearted yet sometimes incredibly blunt prosecutor who has become a fan-favorite character.

Unlike his counterparts, Miles’ games doesn’t focus on the courtroom, but true detective-style investigations. In the first game, he’s wrapped up in a conspiracy that involves multiple levels of law enforcement and a certain “thief” he encounters. He must use deductive reasoning and more to figure out each case and learn the truth about what’s going on.

The upcoming collection offers fans both the original experiences from the DS era and upgraded graphics more akin to the recent remasters. Capcom even upgraded the game’s music so that people could better hear it and fully help set the tone for the games. At any point, you can switch the graphics and music to the older versions if you prefer them more.

As VGC wisely notes, the true highlight in this collection is the Japan-only title that is just now getting a Western release. This will add even more new cases that a majority of fans haven’t touched due to its localized focus.

However, that’s not where fans are ending their hopes. With the entire saga now on modern systems, Capcom can finally finish the main saga. The sixth mainline entry left things on a big cliffhanger with a certain family, which needs to be wrapped up. The team behind the series said they know people want it and are hoping to continue the series, so maybe this is what they’ll do next now that the remasters are soon to be fully out.