Avowed to Target 30 FPS, According to Game’s Art Director

According to the game’s art director Matt Hansen, the upcoming RPG Avowed will target 30 FPS. In a new interview on the Iron Lords podcast, Hansen claimed that 30 FPS was the “bare minimum” the dev team was aiming for during development.

“It’s a trade-off we opted to make relatively early, and we’re really happy with that. The game’s running pretty smooth for how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal,” Hansen said. “It’s a first-person, single-player game, you don’t necessarily need that 60 frames. And that allows us to get a lot juicier with VFX and lighting and all this other stuff.”

The game’s director Carrie Patel recently stated that the game would have over ten different endings.

“I can tell you our ending slides number in the double digits, and you can end up with a lot of different combinations of them,” the director said. “This is an Obsidian game, so your ending really is the sum total of your choices across the game, across a lot of pieces of content depending on what you encountered and what you did when you found it.”

Avowed will reportedly take around 13 hours to complete if players only tackle the main story, and around 26 hours for completionists. The team worked hard to give players many different ways to approach the game’s battles and puzzles.

“Explore Eora, a mysterious world first introduced in the Pillars of Eternity games,” the game’s description reads. “You’ll make your way on a perilous adventure through the diverse biomes of the Living Lands. Take on dangerous enemies with your sword and spell-casting abilities, and prepare to make important choices with hefty consequences.”

Avowed is scheduled to be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on February 18, 2025. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.