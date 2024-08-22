Avowed Confirmed to Have Many Different Endings

The number is in the “double digits,” according to the game’s director.

Avowed will have tons of different endings to discover, according to a new interview with the game’s director Carrie Patel. Talking to IGN at Gamescom 2024, Patel teased what fans can expect when the game releases next February.

“I can tell you our ending slides number in the double digits, and you can end up with a lot of different combinations of them,” the director said. “This is an Obsidian game, so your ending really is the sum total of your choices across the game, across a lot of pieces of content depending on what you encountered and what you did when you found it.”

Avowed will reportedly take around 13 hours to complete if players only tackle the main story, and around 26 hours for completionists. The team worked hard to give players many different ways to approach the game’s battles and puzzles.

“In terms of the storyline, there are really a lot of choices to be made too, about where your true loyalties lie, who your allegiance is with in the endgame,” Patel continued. “We’re really excited to see players explore those possibilities and just build their own story.”

Avowed is scheduled to be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on February 18, 2025. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

“Explore Eora, a mysterious world first introduced in the Pillars of Eternity games,” the game’s description reads. “You’ll make your way on a perilous adventure through the diverse biomes of the Living Lands. Take on dangerous enemies with your sword and spell-casting abilities, and prepare to make important choices with hefty consequences.”