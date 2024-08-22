Visions of Mana Reveals Final Trailer Before Launch

Ahead of its release on August 29, Square Enix and Ouka Studios have revealed one last trailer for the long-awaited title Visions of Mana. The Mana series began with Final Fantasy Adventure for the Game Boy in 1991, setting the series up as a side story to Square’s flagship franchise Final Fantasy. However, this changed with the second installment, Secret of Mana, as it became its own series.

This will be the first new mainline Mana game since Dawn of Mana was released in the West in 2007.

Check out the Final Trailer for Visions of Mana below:

More character information was also revealed, including character art for Eoren, a Gaian traveler, and Lyza, a former soul guard and Val’s mentor, which can be seen below.

“In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms’ safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard,” the game’s description reads.

A demo is currently available to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Those who purchase the game and have save data from the demo will receive three weapons for Val: the Gladius small sword, the Falx great sword, and the Horn Lance. However, save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the full game.

Visions of Mana will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on August 29.