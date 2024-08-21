Crimson Desert Boss Battle Gameplay Shown at Gamescom 2024

Earlier this month, Pearl Abyss announced that a demo build of Crimson Desert would appear at Gamescom 2024. The upcoming game will tell the story of mercenaries fighting for survival on the vast continent of Pywel, and beginning on a fierce battlefield with the Greymane mercenaries, attendees who were able to try the title quickly became familiar with the basics of attacking, blocking, dodging, and special skills while facing hordes of enemies.

Those who didn’t attend are now getting a glimpse of three bosses in the game–the Queen Stoneback Crab, Staglord, and Reed Devil–in three new gameplay videos released by Pearl Abyss.

“A gem-crusted boulder sits stoic and silent, a dazzling prism of riches. Its shimmering splendor lures those intoxicated by greed to a seemingly innocuous hillock. Once they draw near, the Queen Stoneback Crab emerges to swiftly send all trespassers to an early grave.”

“In the ruins of a forgotten kingdom, a fallen king sits upon a forsaken throne. He waits in solitude, his blade poised to protect his ashen stronghold, ready to deliver judgment to any invader foolish enough to claim what’s his.”

https://youtu.be/B2fccBA64Ds

“They say he was once a slum-dweller. They say his fate was to die there, as an outcast. But when he donned his mask, he rewrote his destiny. Now he terrorizes the citizens of Hernand as the bogeyman they call “The Devil of the Reed Fields.”

First announced in 2020, Crimson Desert does not currently have a concrete release date. It will launch for PC and unspecified consoles simultaneously worldwide in the future, with the current launch window set for Q2 2025.