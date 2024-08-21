Delta Force Goes Into Steam Early Access This Q4 2024

Team Jade has revealed Delta Force is entering Early Access.

And yes, Delta Force Hawk Down has now been simplified to just be called Delta Force. True to his word, Team Jade director Shadow Guo has been seriously considering the feedback from fans.

As we now see, Team Jade decided to make things simple for everyone. It’s a great choice, as older fans will feel a reconnection to the franchise from its Novalogic days. But if you are a newer fan, it’s just an easier name to recall.

They shared this caption on their latest trailer:

“Delta Force: Hawk Ops is now simply Delta Force, and will launch for PC in Early Access during Q4 2024! You can also get a taste of the action even sooner during Steam Next Fest in October, where you’ll be able to play the latest build of the game.

Experience large-scale combined-arms combat in Havoc Warfare and the tactical intensity of an extraction shooter in Hazard Operations when Delta Force hits PC later this year.”

This announcement comes at a great time for the title, as they have been building more hype with more and more influencers getting to play the game. While they have been free to share criticisms, it’s clear that Team Jade has gotten enough things right that they are mostly getting good word of mouth now.

The trailer hints at the game’s single player campaign, which influencers haven’t been able to play yet. As Team Jade explained, this campaign will be a remake of the story campaign from Novalogic’s Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, released between 2003 to 2005 to PC and consoles.

We must remember that the original Black Hawk Down incident was a famous tragedy, turned into an award winning war film with a fictionalized version of these events. Novalogic’s video game also deals with a fictionalized version of events, and it’s clear that Team Jade is copying Novalogic’s lead on this, twenty years on.

But then, the name change may also reflect that they have taken to make this story completely fictional. That would be a welcome change, but we’ll have to see exactly how they decided to move forward on this.

There is no news on PC ports for now, but maybe it’s too early to be asking for that. As great as the game is right now, it doesn’t seem like it’s got enough in it to be worth $ 70, or even $ 60. Hopefully, Team Jade can build something that they can be proud of, and that would make all the other big multiplayer shooters take notice.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.