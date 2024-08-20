Anime NYC Getting Special Demo Of Persona 3 Reload DLC

When Persona 3 Reload dropped earlier this year, Atlus wanted to provide an updated yet familiar version of the game for those who were new to the series. For those who don’t know, the game’s original version was the one that saved developer Atlus when it first came out. The team attempted to continue the series, but one of the leaders knew that they wouldn’t be in business if they didn’t do something fresh and fun. It worked, and then in 2024, when they dropped the remake, it worked even better, becoming the fastest-selling entry in the series.

Fast forward to right now, and Atlus is preparing to drop the biggest part of its Season Pass, the “Episode Aigis” expansion. It’ll come out on September 10th, but if you’re at Anime NYC this weekend, then you’ll have access to a special demo that’ll let you see what it will be like:

“Episode Aigis” is the remake version of “The Answer,” which was special content Atlus made for the original game many years ago. The updated version does feature some changes, but the concept is still the same.

You’ll play as the S.E.E.S. group once more, but this time, without the original protagonist. The reason for this is that the “episode” takes place after the main storyline, where the protagonist makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the world. The rest of the team is about to move on with their lives and leave their dorm when something unexpected happens: they get trapped in it!

To make things even wilder, you’ll play as Aigis, who enters the Velvet Room and gets the Wild Card Persona to become the new protagonist. If that’s not wild enough, a new character named Metis will drop in, and she claims to be Aigis’ “sister!”

“The Answer” that the group must find is not just what’s happening to them but to see how they truly want to go on in life, or if they can go on at all after the events of Persona 3 Reload. They’ll have the option to live the past over again and seek out the protagonist from before or attempt to live their lives with full knowledge of what happened to them and honor the sacrifice that was given.

The battle system from before will be in play, but with some fun tweaks and new options, like with the upgrades to Aigis and the new character of Metis.

So, if you’re at Anime NYC and want to see what the DLC is like, you’ll get your chance this weekend!