Nintendo Museum Getting “Tour Direct” Later Today

Many things are going wrong in the gaming industry nowadays, so how about we switch things up and talk about something a bit more positive? Specifically, let’s talk about something that is coming to Japan later this year that you’ll get a sneak peek of later today! We’re talking about the Nintendo Museum, which has been in the works for a while in Kyoto, Japan, and is getting ready for its big debut later this fall. Yesterday, Nintendo of America revealed that to give fans a preview of the special location, they will drop an equally special Nintendo Direct!

Yes, we know it’s not the standard type of “Nintendo Direct” that The Big N usually does, but they have done specials for things like movies and even Super Nintendo World in the past. As such, it’s not entirely out of the ordinary for them to do this. Regardless, it’ll drop later today, be about ten minutes, and allows people to see what the Nintendo Museum will be like!

Join us tomorrow, August 19 at 3pm PT, for a tour of the Nintendo Museum that’s scheduled to open during the fall of 2024 in Kyoto, Japan! The Nintendo Museum Direct livestream will last roughly 10 minutes. #NintendoDirect



Watch here: https://t.co/hxQ5OARMgr pic.twitter.com/IiHefQsPqx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2024

A museum being made in The Big N’s honor might seem a bit “arrogant,” but when you think of all the contributions that Nintendo has had over the 40-ish years of its life in the gaming space, you’ll remember that we truly wouldn’t be here without them.

It’s easy to forget that Nintendo was once a card games and toy company before it dove into the arcade market. Then, as the great crash of 1983 was happening in the US, Nintendo was crushing the market with the Famicom in Japan. They took the success there to bring the Nintendo Entertainment System to the US and single-handedly revived the entire gaming market in the country.

Then, they were so successful that they created competition like Sega, Sony, and eventually Microsoft. Generations passed, and they’re still here today, making games and dominating the market from time to time. The Switch is one of the best-selling hardware platforms ever, and its successor is one of the most anticipated things in gaming currently.

Forty years of history means that there are plenty of things to put in that museum of theirs. We’ll likely see all the various systems, both good and bad, that they created, along with certain monuments dedicated to the best games they ever crafted. We’d be surprised if they didn’t have tributes to Nintendo’s best characters, too!

We’ll see the truth for ourselves when the Direct drops!