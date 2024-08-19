Death Stranding 2 Likely to Appear at Gamescom 2024

New Tweets imply that the long-awaited sequel will be featured during the Opening Night Live presentation.

Some new X posts strongly imply that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will appear during the Opening Night Live presentation at Gamescom 2024 this week. Although nothing has been confirmed in writing, Kojima has been posting some hints on social media, with fans eager for more information about the long-awaited sequel.

A new trailer may be shown during the event, with the last glimpse at the game coming during a State of Play held earlier this year. In May, Kojima announced that the team had finished shooting and recording the cast, and development would enter an “adjustment phase” that would last for about a year. During this period, the dev team will continue to work on refining controls and transitions between scenes, as well as improving the game’s clarity and entertainment value.

👀 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2024

The upcoming title will feature characters from the first game, with Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Troy Baker reprising their roles. Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna are also joining the cast, with the likenesses of Mad Max co-creator George Miller and Turkish film director Fatih Akin also set to appear.

Death Stranding was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 before being ported to PC and PlayStation 5. The first game from Kojima Productions saw high praise, winning Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2019, Outstanding Technical Achievement at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is scheduled to be released in 2025 for the PlayStation 5