Genshin Impact Update 5.0 Gets Full Breakdown

When you think about how far Genshin Impact has come since its launch, you can see not only why some people play this game religiously but how it beat the stereotypes surrounding it to be a billion-dollar success. Seriously, when it came out, many people felt it was “just a clone” of certain other franchises while being on console instead of mobile platforms. However, the game had some surprising depth, and things kept getting added to it, which allowed for more people to come in and enjoy it. The title has now been out for five years, and the appropriately titled 5.0 update is coming soon to expand the game further.

On the PlayStation Blog, the team at the HoYoVerse broke down what the 5.0 update was bringing to the mix, and one of the biggest things is that there’s an all-new nation to explore: Natlan. While that may not sound like much, this is the land of dragons, of whom you will meet some of their tribes in the update:

“The dragons in Natlan are called Saurians, and they are the result of a long evolution and coexisting with humans. Located west of the Desert of Hadramaveth in Sumeru, Natlan has a varied panorama ranging from canyons and cliffs to flowing waters and hot springs, and even dangerous volcanoes. Version 5.0 will offer the opportunity to meet three of the six local tribes, the Children of Echoes, the Scions of the Canopy, and the People of the Springs, to discover how their members move in steep and difficult-to-cross landscapes thanks to their respective Saurians.”

If that doesn’t sound cool enough for you, after interacting with the Saurians for a bit, you’ll get to turn into one of them and travel around the nation! Oh, and you’ll eventually be able to wield the “Pyro” element and do cool things with it.

However, for those of you who like Genshin Impact for the companions, there are several that you can look forward to:

“Our first companion from Natlan is Kachina, a four-star Geo polearm wielder from the Children of Echoes. Not only will we meet her from the very beginning of our journey, we can even recruit her for free as a reward for completing Act I of Natlan’s Archon Quest. Kachina is able to summon Turbo Twirly and ride it to scale walls and cliffs in daily exploration, and also unleash ground-slam attacks to deal AoE Geo DMG in combat.”

Two other companions await you when the update arrives on August 28th.