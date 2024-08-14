PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Titles For August 2024 Revealed

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, specifically one that has opted for the higher tiers, then you have access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a great service to have attached, as you’ll instantly gain access to a wide assortment of video game titles. Today, we’re finally learning what games are coming to the service through the rest of this month. This comes directly from the latest post on the PlayStation Blog. If you haven’t already kept tabs on what’s inbound, let’s highlight what you’re in for.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog August 2024

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5

Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5

Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5

Ride 5 | PS5

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Premium August 2024

Vacation Simulator | PS VR2

TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5

Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4

If you’re familiar with Xbox Game Pass, this is essentially PlayStation’s version of that service. Likewise, if you’re on the basic tier of PlayStation Plus, this service might give you some incentive to upgrade to one of the higher tiers.

With all that said, you’ll find these games available to enjoy on the Game Catalog on August 20, 2024. Meanwhile, this particular post only highlights the additions to the subscription service. You can find even more video games that have been previously added in readily available to enjoy. So, hopefully, there is something available to keep you playing until that next major release on your radar lands in the marketplace.