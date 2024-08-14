PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Titles For August 2024 Revealed

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, specifically one that has opted for the higher tiers, then you have access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a great service to have attached, as you’ll instantly gain access to a wide assortment of video game titles. Today, we’re finally learning what games are coming to the service through the rest of this month. This comes directly from the latest post on the PlayStation Blog. If you haven’t already kept tabs on what’s inbound, let’s highlight what you’re in for.
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog August 2024
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5
- Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5
- Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5
- Ride 5 | PS5
- Watch Dogs 2 | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Premium August 2024
- Vacation Simulator | PS VR2
- TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song | PS4
If you’re familiar with Xbox Game Pass, this is essentially PlayStation’s version of that service. Likewise, if you’re on the basic tier of PlayStation Plus, this service might give you some incentive to upgrade to one of the higher tiers.
With all that said, you’ll find these games available to enjoy on the Game Catalog on August 20, 2024. Meanwhile, this particular post only highlights the additions to the subscription service. You can find even more video games that have been previously added in readily available to enjoy. So, hopefully, there is something available to keep you playing until that next major release on your radar lands in the marketplace.