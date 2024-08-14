Beetlejuice Coming to MultiVersus Next Week

The ghost with the most is here.

In May, MultiVersus returned to online storefronts after a year offline for fine-tuning. The title continues to add popular characters from pop culture past and present, and the next familiar face to be added to the roster is Beetlejuice, who will be added to the game on August 20.

Check out Beetlejuice’s MultiVersus gameplay trailer below:

The last character added to the lineup was Samurai Jack on July 23.

“Beetlejuice is an assassin class fighter who will deliver his unique blend of undead charm, straight from the Afterlife,” reads an overview of the character.

“The shapeshifting “Bio Exorcist” deploys ghoulish attacks and creepy-crawly companions to send a chill up the Multiverse’s spine, including his ability to summon beetles and sandworms to assist during battle, protrude spikes from all over his body to inflict pain, and charge up devastating overhead hammers to slam down on opponents.”

While the game’s second season was an absolute technical disaster, the team behind the wacky title is hoping that things will be different going forward.

“We want to deliver a great online experience, and to do that we had to rebuild everything from the ground up for our new netcode,” said the dev team in May. “Now we have absolute world-class netcode, so you can play with your friends seamlessly across the country and it feels like you’re offline.’

MultiVersus is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Two new modes were added to the game this summer: Spectator and Free-For-All. Spectator mode can be used in custom games and supports up to four players, while Free-For-All mode removes the team element from four-player matches. The first player to score four ringouts wins.