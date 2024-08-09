Fortnite Rumored Leaks Reveal Numerous Potential Crossovers!

We’ve said multiple times on this site that when it comes to Fortnite, the thing that honestly brings people back to the game more times than not are the skins you can get. Sure, Epic Games has done well to keep the gameplay fun and fresh by having new modes, festivals, and even racing events to keep you entertained, but gamers truly love becoming some of their favorite characters across all of media, and this game provides that! That brings us to now, where a huge leak has potentially dropped, revealing all sorts of skins that you can look forward to in the future. Well, potentially.

So, what does the leak “reveal?” First, that the next season of Fortnite will revolve around Marvel. That’s not too surprising, as they recently unveiled some skins for Doctor Doom, Wolverine, and Deadpool, all of which coincide with recent movie releases and announcements. Having them and more enter the game is perfect in terms of timing.

The leak specifically points out that we might get classic X-Men characters like Cyclops, Colossus, and Jubilee. That would also be a great case of timing, as a certain recent revival of a classic X-Men show highlighted Jubilee and Cyclops in various ways, re-establishing them as fan-favorite characters after some…turbulent times in the movies. Just saying.

Oh, but the fun doesn’t end there! The leak also states that Disney will drop some of its other properties into the game, including some of the legendary Gargoyles and even Darkwing Duck!

If you can’t hear us geeking out right now, that might be for the best. First of all, those two cartoons were from the prime era of “Disney Afternoon” programming in many respects. They were fun, deep, hilarious, and still resonate with fans to this day. So, seeing characters like Goliath, Demona, Darkwing Duck, and possibly others join the insane battle royale title would be a blast. Nostalgia is a power thing, in case you didn’t know.

Oh, but we’re still not done! You see, another franchise that might get dropped into the game is the crew from Kingdom Hearts! That would work very well for the game, especially if they find a way to incorporate the Keyblade into the mix. Sora, Riku, King Mickey, Axel, Roxas, and others could be fun to see in the title. It just depends on what they want to do!

Fortnite will reveal upcoming Disney content 35 HOURS 🔥



Potential news during their D23 Panel:

– Fortnite Season 4 (Marvel)

– X-Men Skins Announcement

– Darkwing Duck & Gargoyles

– Kingdom Hearts Collab

– Disney game mode information



Keep in mind, this list is based on rumors! pic.twitter.com/5re4oHawe3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 9, 2024

So, yeah, Epic Games might be cooking up some big things with Disney to drop in the title soon. Stay tuned!