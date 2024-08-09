Final Fantasy XIV Closing One European Data Center

In an official blog post, Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy XIV European Data Center Shadow will be shut down on August 27. The probationary Worlds within it – Innocence, Pixie, Titania, and Tycoon – were added to mitigate potential congestion following the launch of the game’s Dawntrail expansion.

While the Data Center itself won’t close until the end of the month, players will no longer be able to visit the probationary worlds via Data Center Travel starting on August 16. During an upcoming maintenance period, characters visiting the Shadow logical data center will be automatically transferred to their Home Worlds.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently collaborating with the popular bubble tea chain Gong cha. Until August 28, fans who visit Gong cha and purchase three beverages in a single transaction will get the in-game Porxie King mount.

From August 8 until August 26, players can participate in this year’s summer event by visiting Limsa Lominsa and speaking with Mayaru Moyaru (X: 11.5, Y: 13.5) to begin the quest ‘Fire Red, Beast Green.’ This is the first seasonal event to be held since the release of the Dawntrail expansion

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, released on July 2, brought a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc. Recently, the game’s director Naoki Yoshida expressed interest in adding 24-player savage raids.

The 7.0 update also improved the game’s visuals, including textures, hair, grass, shadows, and reflections. This is the title’s first graphical upgrade since it was first released in 2013.