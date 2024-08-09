Remedy Is Now Busy Making Control 2, The Max Payne Remakes, & Project Condor

Remedy has shared great news on the games they have in production.

In their latest financial report, they confirmed that they are now in full production of Project Condor and the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. They aren’t quite there yet with Control 2, but they have been moving forward with that game too.

We will let Remedy explain it in their own words below:

“Codename Condor is in full production. The development team has worked on multiple maps and different mission types, and we have organized a growing amount of internal and limited external playtesting for feature validation and feedback.

Control 2 has progressed to the production readiness stage. The development team reached an important milestone in delivering a build of the game showcasing several important features in playable form. This has supported the ongoing business negotiations. The development team is working towards scaling up the production of the project.

Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed from production readiness to the full production stage. The development team has been working towards developing the game to an early functional state from beginning to end.

Remedy has two games in full production and one in the production readiness stage. This is a great milestone for us and a result of improved processes and ways of working. To be ready to take on the challenges of the next phases of our strategy, we have taken steps to strengthen our core management team.”

It’s a surprisingly upbeat report as we know their latest release, Alan Wake 2, has not quite reached profitability yet. In spite of its critical acclaim, Remedy CEO Ted Virtala simply stated that the title has yet to generate royalties.

Alan Wake 2 did have some limits when it came to its release, though whether they really affected its overall sales can’t be objectively proven. It did not get a physical release on any platform, and while it is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it is only available on PC on Epic Game Store.

It’s just as likely that the game slipped through the cracks of the very loaded 2023 lineup of games, and didn’t really get rediscovered as gamers got started on Palworld and Helldivers 2 at the start of 2024.

Alan Wake 2 did just release its Night Springs expansion, and Physical Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, both with the game on disc, are coming later this year. But as of right now, Remedy saw an increase in revenue, but continues to operate on a loss.

It seems Remedy’s investors really continue to hold trust in the company, as they are still deciding on publishing Control 2 and Project Condor themselves, or finding another publishing partner. If we were to be so bold, they should at least find a partner who will allow the games to go on as many platforms as possible. If they need to work with a platform holder, let it at least be Microsoft.

But, these are all things they have yet to decide, and we will find out more about in the future. The future still seems bright for Remedy now, and we hope it stays that way as they get out the games that we want to see.