Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Reveals Key School Maps

The upcoming Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions aims to be a title that fans of the magical franchise can enjoy on its most base level. No, not by slinging spells around without a care in the world, but by hopping on a broomstick and playing Quidditch with the best of them. As the game showed recently, there are multiple modes in the game to enjoy, including playing a career mode, or just playing with friends to see who is the best Quidditch player among you. However, a couple of classic places from the magical world of Harry Potter have been shown off in a new trailer. Specifically, the three Triwizard Schools.

For those who don’t remember the events of the 4th book, the “Triwizard Schools” are a reference to three of the biggest magical schools in Europe, each of which has its own style, flair, and focus on magic. We all know about Hogwarts, of course, but the other two are Durmstrange and Beauxbatons. In the book, one rep from each school was chosen to take part in the legendary Triwizard Tournament to see which school would “reign supreme.” But in this case, you’ll be choosing one of those schools for your Quidditch games or competing there against their school to see who can come out on top. Each playing field has its own style to reflect the schools, just like the players from the schools will have different outfits. You can check them out below:

While this might seem like a small addition to the game, it honestly helps showcase the range of the magical world and gives diehard fans something to look forward to. Remember, in past video games set in the universe, the Quidditch matches were more of a novelty than a focus. As such, with the depth and customization that fans will find here, it could be a title that takes up much of their time once they get the hang of it.

Here’s a synopsis of the game:

“Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes including solo play, competitive multiplayer and online co-op. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many others.”

The game releases on September 3rd.