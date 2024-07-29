Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets Gameplay Trailer

Are you ready to fly and get some glory? The history of Harry Potter’s universe in the video game space is well known, but one of the key things that players loved to dive into when it allowed was Quidditch. The wizarding sport took fans aback when it was shown in full in the movie adaptations, and then when the video games came around, it tended to be included where possible. However, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is aiming to take that to the next level by giving you a focus on just the Quidditch games and challenging you to be one of the best in the world!

Today, the gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions dropped, and the one and only Lee Jordan narrates the whole thing. The game will have both single-player and multiplayer modes. In the single-player modes, you’ll start off in places like Hogwarts and then attempt to up your skills so that you can be on bigger and better stages to show your stuff. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll soon be invited to play for teams that compete in the Quidditch World Cup!

Or, if you prefer to play with and against your friends, you’ll have the option to do that in multiplayer modes. Don’t be afraid to go all out against friends and foes alike; they’ll want the victory just as much as you.

Another key element to the game is the character you play as. You’ll have full customization options when it comes to your witch or wizard, and you can even customize their broom to fit your style and needs! Or, if you want to play as someone a bit more “classic,” you can choose to play as characters like Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Cho Chang, and Ron Weasley!

To get a better look at the game, check out the trailer below:

Here's the first gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, out September 3 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. pic.twitter.com/RgNYR4FU5L — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) July 29, 2024

A key thing to note about the title is that you won’t be confined to one position. Every single role within the Quidditch world is open to you to play as! So, if you want to be a Chaser and attempt to score all the points possible, go ahead! Or, if you want to cause havoc on your rivals as a Beater, you have that option, too. Then, for those who want the glory for themselves, you have the option to be a Seeker.

You’ll find out just how good you are at this game when it launches on September 3rd.