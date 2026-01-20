Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

ARC Raiders’ Embark Studios Seems Interested In Making A Walkable Speranza

by

They apparently had plans to make it the first time.

Embark Studios seems interested in building out Speranza to be a walkable hub area.

In the world of ARC Raiders, Speranza is the underground city that humans live in when they’re not exploring and scavenging Topside. It’s also where players can store and retrieve their stash.

As it is, you have a bed to sleep in, traders to meet, and even some NPCs to talk to. But it could have been more.

Embark design director Virgil Watkins said this in an interview with PCGamesN:

I mean, we’ve 100% discussed it. I think it was like the first question asked when we started building the front end of the game, you know, ‘what would that experience be like?’ It always came down to time and scope for us.

…So yeah, it’s something we have discussed, and we’ll continue to discuss, and I think there’s definitely a good appetite on the team for it as well. It’s more about when the right moment to open that door is.

ARC Raiders’ unexpected success will allow Embark to build out Speranza to live up to their original ambition, if they wanted.

Recent Videos

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Category: Tag: , , , ,