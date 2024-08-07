Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Pre-Orders Coming This Week

No pre-order bonuses, but they are giving discounts.

Dragami Games has revealed that pre-orders are going live for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP this week.

In fact, pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are coming tomorrow, on August 8, 2024. The Nintendo Switch opens up pre-orders a day later, on August 9, 2024. For some reason, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will not have pre-orders on Steam, and we aren’t entirely sure why.

Dragami has also revealed the pre-order incentive as well, and thankfully, they aren’t gating any costumes or other content this time. Instead, there will be discounts that will run for over a month across consoles. The Steam version will also have a discount, and since it can’t be pre-ordered, this discount will go in effect when the game launches, and will go on for two weeks.

As reported by Gematsu, these are the discounts for each platform:

PlayStation 5:

PlayStation Plus members get 10 percent off retail price ($40.49 reduced from $44.99)

Xbox Series X/S:

Pre-Order Bonus: 10 percent off retail price ($40.49 reduced from $44.99)

Early Purchase Bonus (purchased within one month of release): Five percent off retail price ($42.74 reduced from $44.99)

Nintendo Switch:

Pre-Order Bonus: 10 percent off retail price ($40.49 reduced from $44.99)

Early Purchase Bonus (purchased within 21 days of release): 10 percent off retail price ($40.49 reduced from $44.99)

Steam:

Early Purchase Bonus (purchased within 14 days of release): 10 percent off retail price ($40.49 reduced from $44.99)

We had also reported yesterday that Dragami Games was able to speed up Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’s release to September 12 in US and Europe. It will still be coming out on September 26 in Asia and the rest of the world.

As Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda said on Twitter last week:

“This is very important for us, the original staff, but there were no requests for changes to the game content.”

This likely helped facilitate Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP getting released earlier, as well as pre-orders getting put in order so quickly. In the current gaming zeitgeist where Stellar Blade and The First Descendant are thriving on sexualized content, it didn’t seem likely that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP would be making changes in their content anyway.

Dragami’s title is a little deeper than it appears on the surface, and has interesting things to say about sexuality and relationships. So, if anything, maybe these newer games have something to learn from Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

In any case, we’re also looking forward to Juliet and her family being reintroduced to modern gamers as soon as next month.