Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 to Improve Queen’s Blood

As always, its all about the card games.

According to game director Naoki Hamaguchi, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 will improve upon the already insanely popular Queen’s Blood card game. During the Otacon anime convention, Hamaguchi responded to one fan asking if Square Enix could make the card game in real life.

“Actually I’ve been receiving so many requests,” he replied. “Right now we are preparing a revamped or even better version of Queen’s Blood for the next title of this series. So I hope to be able to share more in the near future.”

The game producers reveal there is a future for Queens Blood in the next installment! pic.twitter.com/TQ1xTPItCX — neo 📸 Otakon (@neo_aoshi) August 3, 2024

The Final Fantasy series is no stranger to in-universe card games—Final Fantasy VIII‘s Triple Triad remains a standout example to this day. Designed specifically for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and not appearing in the original Final Fantasy VII, Queen’s Blood pits Cloud against a slew of NPCs during his adventure. As he wins more card battles, he earns more powerful cards, and this has already become an addiction to players. And with 145 cards in total, a hefty amount of player time can be spent on the hunt for new additions to your deck.

In March, the development team addressed the possibility of a standalone Queen’s Blood title, similar to Gwent from The Witcher 3.

While not much is known about Part 3 of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it has been announced that series composer Nobuo Uematsu will return to compose a new main theme for the title.

The third and final game in the remake project is expected sometime in 2027. The main story has already been completed and the development team will remain unchanged, meaning that things are well apace for the game’s completion.