Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase to Stream on August 20

The game was first revealed at this year’s Summer Game Fest in June.

Civilization VII was properly announced during this year’s Summer Game Fest, though fans were only treated to a very brief teaser trailer during the festivities. Almost two months later, publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Games have announced that a Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase will take place on August 20 at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST.

Who's ready to make history?



Join us for the CIVILIZATION VII Gameplay Showcase, featuring a 20+ minute deep dive, on August 20!



🗓️ August 20, 2024

🕒 1:30 PM PT

📰 https://t.co/uwHHJ1gQtE pic.twitter.com/RJnwBUZ5Wd — Sid Meier's Civilization VII (@CivGame) August 1, 2024

This will follow the gameplay world premiere at Gamescom 2024: Opening Night Live on the same day, scheduled for 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST. A Civilization VII booth will appear during the event, which will run from August 21 to 25 at Koelenmesse in Cologne, Germany.

Fans will be able to tune into the Gameplay Showcase on Twitch, and can expect around 20 minutes of footage, including exclusive looks at the game’s new features and innovations.

The game will also get its own panel at PAX West on August 31 at 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PST, which will also be available to watch on Twitch.

The Civilization franchise first launched in 1991 and has sold over 65 million copies to date. The previous entry, Civilization VI, dropped in 2016 and is the best-selling entry to date.

“The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter,” 2K’s description of the game reads. “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known.

Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time?”

The newest game in the franchise will be released in 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.