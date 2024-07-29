Helldivers 2 Just Gave A Key Enemy A Big Upgrade

If you’re one of the people who are still going to war for Super Earth in Helldivers 2, you are in a special group. That’s because the game has had a severe decline in participation since its release earlier in 2024. However, even with that decline, the team at Arrowhead has been doing its best to keep things rolling and give players new things to do and challenges to face. They even promised a massive update that could highly improve things over time. However, right now, a major order has dropped, and it’s revealed that Automatons have gotten their hands on some orbital canons!

Why is that a problem? First of all, those canons are powerful! That means the Automatons are able to blast players from a distance or take out the ships that they can come out on. Hence, the major order is to “liberate” a pair of planets that these Automatons have the canons on. If you aren’t able to do that quickly, things could get bad rather quickly. But wait, there’s more! The other problem with this is that due to the effects of these canons on the Super Earth fleet, the time it takes for players to get extracted is much longer.

That means if you’re hoping for a quick rescue on one of these worlds, you’re pretty much out of luck, as it won’t come right when you need it. That means you’ll be more at risk of dying or, at the very least, being more exposed to your enemies as you wait for help to arrive. Just remember, you’re doing this for Super Earth, so every single sacrifice is worth it for the greater good!

Breaking: Orbital Cannons now stand across Automaton territories, firing on our fleet and seeking to challenge our aerial superiority.



The Orbital Cannons have targeted SEAF air forces, extending extraction times. However, we have identified a vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/LYPZlj9wP4 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) July 27, 2024

These upgrades to enemies are welcome ones, as one of the biggest complaints about Helldivers 2 is that players simply face the same enemies repeatedly with no real changes. Thankfully, Arrowhead has been shaking things up with the major orders and other upgrades. For example, in the update we mentioned earlier, the team revealed that there would be new enemies and areas for players to fight and traverse through so that the “freshness” would be back. Then, with missions like these, we’re seeing changes in the dynamics that will lead to new struggles for players.

If the team is able to keep content flowing like this, it could lead to a bounce back for the one fan-favorite title. Only time will tell if it works, though.