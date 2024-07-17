No Man’s Sky Lead Gives “Deep Dive” Into New Update

The tale of No Man’s Sky is a two-part story. The first part is that of hype and anticipation. The team at Hello Games went around the gaming space and beyond to hype up its title and made it seem like the game was not only going to be the “biggest video game universe ever” but one that people would want to spend an endless amount of time in because there were would be so much to do an explore. People believed them, and that’s why, when the game launched in 2016, many were disappointed with how basic and lifeless the title turned out to be.

That’s where the second part of the story comes into place, as “Part Two” of their tale was about “redemption and evolution.” Specifically, Hello Games took all the criticisms they had and put them into making No Man’s Sky the best game it could possibly be and living up to the statements and hype that it originally had. It took a while, but the game eventually got there. Hello Games continued to drop free updates featuring massive content expansions and upgrades to the game, including making it a true co-op experience, all so players could see the full potential of their universe.

That brings us to today, where Hello Games has given players a “tour” of their universe once again thanks to the next free update:

As Sean Murray himself narrates as the worlds are shown from the game, the update completely overhauls everything you think you know about this universe. The video description even defines it as a “complete refresh of the universe.” When you go to planets now, you’ll see more animals and plants than ever, encouraging players to see every world out there to discover what else can be found.

Murray is clearly happy with all that the team has done, even noting certain movies that they took inspiration from in making these new beasts and plant life. Plus, since this is just “Part 1” of the free update, there’s more to come, and the universe could become even more detailed and varied as the updates roll out.

Given that you can get the game with all of its content in one shot nowadays, this is the perfect time to jump in and see the vision of Hello Games to its fullest. It just goes to show that just because you have a bad launch doesn’t mean you can’t salvage things and make the game what it should be.