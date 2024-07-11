Planet Coaster 2 Has Officially Been Revealed

Planet Coaster came out in 2016, a new take on the amusement park construction and management game genre. Players were getting another go at creating a theme park and ensuring it was not only a thrill for guests but also clean and profitable. Of course, since the game launched, there has been a series of DLC that further added new theme parks and elements to enjoy. However, we’re now gearing up for an official sequel installment with Planet Coaster 2.

If you enjoyed the first game but found yourself burning out from not having any new official content added, you’re in luck. An official sequel is coming, and it should be delivered to the marketplace sometime later this year. Details are still relatively light as it was only just announced. However, it does seem like the developers want to showcase that waterparks are being featured time around.

Players can create everything from water slides to pools and flumes. But that’s not all. You’ll still find that the focus is building your theme park. More features are being packed into this game, giving you more customizable control.

Designing is one thing to note, but you’ll still need to ensure your park is running at its best. Master the management side of things to ensure the park’s operation is going smoothly, rides are up and running, and your guests are entertained while being safe.

That said, you will also get some opportunities to connect with friends. You can share your blueprints with parks, try other players’ parks, and even build together in sandbox mode. If you want to be competitive, you can use the Franchise mode to see who is coming out on top.

Again, Planet Coaster 2 is set to launch sometime this fall, with gameplay footage slated to be released at the end of this month. We do know that Planet Coaster 2 is being released for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can view the official announcement trailer below.