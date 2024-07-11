Kingdom Hearts Fans Have Figured Out Secret To Getting Through Monstro Easily

The original Kingdom Hearts game is one of the boldest and most unique video games ever created. That’s because it was the unbelievable fusion of Square Enix and Disney, coming together to create a compelling narrative with action-packed gameplay set across the numerous Disney worlds featuring some of the company’s most beloved stories and characters. Agrabah, Halloween Town, the Coliseum, Atlantica, and more are represented in the game. However, there’s one level that to this day, is hated by most gamers: Monstro. The level is “cursed” in the eyes of many because of its maze-like construction and the ability to get lost without truly knowing how to get out without wandering around aimlessly.

That might not seem possible at first, but the way that Monstro’s interior is designed, there are multiple doors in each “section” of his body. As such, you could be in “Chamber 1” to start, then go to a door that drops you into “Chamber 4.” There are multiple reasons to go inside Monstro throughout the game, and that means you’re likely to get lost a lot. That is…unless you knew the “secret” to navigating Monstro this entire time…which some people have, and only JUST posted about it on Twitter!

It’s true. In lieu of the collected saga being available on Steam, one player revealed that the doors to the various Monstro chambers glowed, and if they glowed green, that was the door you needed to go into to get deeper into Monstro’s belly.

I wonder how many KH fans didn't know that all u had to do was go through the entrances that flashed green to navigate inside Monstro lol https://t.co/otiAxVDOaO — 𝕏-CAST (@Key_Cast) July 9, 2024

Oh, but it gets worse because there’s another “secret” that fans apparently didn’t realize. If you go by each door and you see the “Green Requiem” monster, that is another hint that it is the door you should go through! Just as important, Geppetto apparently tells people this if they talk to him!

So this whole time, people have been complaining about how to get in and out of Monstro, and the answer was right there in front of us the whole time. Speaking from personal experience, we just went through Monstro ourselves not too long ago, and yeah, we got lost, and no, we didn’t talk to Geppetto to get that clue! One fan even pointed out that the official Kingdom Heartsstrategy guides didn’t mention these clues, either! It’s like Square Enix wanted us all to suffer!

However, now that you know all of this, you can dive back into the game and attempt to beat Monstro with ease.