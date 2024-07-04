Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Has Passed An Impressive Milestone!

It’s always interesting to see what video games do well immediately and which ones gain support over time to make them big hits in the gaming space. When you look at the initial reaction to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, you’ll recall that it was called a good game, but it wasn’t anything revolutionary or epic. However, over time, more and more people gave it a chance, and then, when the many pieces of DLC content it received, the reasons that people gave it that chance grew. Fast forward to now, and it’s one of the best-selling games in the franchise!

You don’t have to take our word for it, though, you need only look at the official Twitter handle for the franchise, which stated that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has sold over 8 million copies!

Over 8 millions of you have shown your support for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT.



Thank you for helping us reach this great milestone – we hope you look forward to what’s coming next! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/c8TnMYbW0o — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) July 4, 2024

As you can see, they even did a special piece of art focusing on the “end” of the franchise via their final DLC content, showcasing them one last time at the World Martial Arts Tournament, the one where Goku fought Uub. It was a unique way to end the series at the time, and it’s clever that they used that setting to say thanks to the fans.

For those who never tried out the game, the title wasn’t a fighting game like a certain upcoming title. Instead, it was one that let people relive the main adventures of Goku and the other Z-Fighters, including taking on the main sagas from the beloved anime that changed the world. The key difference here was that not only were you seeing everything from the true perspective of Goku, but you’d be able to fight the villains in a more open setting, allowing for more intense and creative fights. Just as important, there were new stories intermixed with the main ones to help flesh out certain plot points and side stories that the anime never got to touch on.

The DLC helped do that, too. We already mentioned the one with the World Martial Arts tournament, but there were also DLC packages featuring Goku’s father, helping set up the period before Goku’s arrival on Earth, and more!

Clearly, the game did well enough with fans to make everything sell so well, and you can bet the team behind the next game in the franchise is hoping that the new game sells just as well as the old one! If nothing else, they know the franchise is willing to shell out for a good title with the Z-Fighters!