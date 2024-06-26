Hades II Gets Third Early Access Patch

From the moment that Hades II was revealed at The Game Awards some time back, fans have been itching to get back into the Greek-themed roguelike world crafted by Supergiant Games. Let’s not forget that the original game was not only epic; it was the Game of the Year for many people simply because of how fun and quality it was. The second game aims to follow that trend of greatness, so Supergiant put it on Steam Early Access so that players could help the game grow to the level that it needs to be before getting a full release.

To that end, as noted on Steam, the third patch has been initiated, and as one would expect, it adjusts many booms and fixes some bugs that have been found:

“This patch improves numerous Olympian Boons to further enhance core combat and related choices. It also adds new UI icons, Cauldron incantations, and more. Though we’ll continue monitoring your feedback, we’re now focusing on our first Major Update slated for later this year.”

Just to give an overview of some of what has been adjusted or added, some of the duo boons and other types of boons you can get have been changed so that they can be offered more frequently; you can also get the Nightmare reward from Charon more easily after you’ve progressed far enough in the game. Key weapons you can get have been made to be more effective, track enemies easier, and not be lost when you switch to other things. Seriously, it’s a LONG list of updates, and we just scratched the surface of all they offer.

For example, they’ve not only adjusted weapons but also some of the bosses you’ll face, including limiting the number of extra enemies you’ll come across in major boss fights. When you add that to all the other adjustments, you’ll see why Hades II is already off to a hot start.

If you don’t know about the game or its story, it’s focused on the daughter of Hades this time. The elder god has been trapped by the titan of time, Kronos! Now, alongside her witch teacher in Hectate, the daughter must go out into the realm and find a way to stop her grandfather before all is lost. Along the way, she’ll encounter everything from Greek gods, goddesses, titans, heroes, and other figures from Greek mythology who may help or hinder her in her journey. It’s quite a fun title that you can try right now!