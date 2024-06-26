Capcom Announces Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Time to get trapped in a mall again.

Unexpectedly, Capcom has revealed Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster with a teaser trailer. Produced by Keiji Inafune and developed by Capcom Japan, the original title was released in 2006, receiving an HD remaster in 2016.

Check out the reveal trailer for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster below:

“This zombie action series challenges players to fend off hordes of zombies by any means necessary and uncover the truth behind the horrific incident that started the zombie outbreak,” according to Capcom. “Since the first release in August 2006, the series has become highly successful due to its outstanding action and humorous universe.”

The title has recieved several sequels, and the series has sold over 16 million copies worldwide, making it Capcom’s sixth most successful IP.

Dead Rising follows Frank West, a photojournalist who finds himself trapped in a zombie-infested mall in the fictional town of Willamette, Colorado. Upon release, it was awarded Best Action Adventure Game and Best Sound Effects by GameSpot and was praised by critics and fans alike for its simple entertainment value and uniqueness.

The game series has inspired several films, including Zombrex: Dead Rising Sun, Dead Rising: Watchtower, and Dead Rising: Endgame. Protagonist Frank West has also appeared in many fighting games, including Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

The last game in the Dead Rising series, Dead Rising 4, was released on PC and Xbox One in 2016, with a PlayStation 4 version following in 2017. While a fifth game was being developed at Capcom Vancouver, the studio was closed in September 2018.