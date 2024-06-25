Next Battlefield Title May Include Single-Player Campaign

Whether or not this will inspire confidence in the franchise again is unclear.

According to a new leak posted to Reddit’s r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, the next Battlefield title will potentially feature a campaign. While details about the next entry in the franchise are scarce, it is reportedly being referred to internally as ‘Timeless Fields,’ and a new job post for a female special forces operator has fans curious about what story the game will tell when it’s released.

The casting call being held is for an operator named Rozonda. “25 – 35, Slavic woman. Accent: Authentic Croatian, Bosnian, or Serbian,” the call reads. “Special Forces Operator. Rozonda was always the outcast as the child of two different ethnic backgrounds in Croatia. A tactician of remarkable mental and physical courage. She commands respect and attention. Can be impatient and despises weakness. Fit, athletic, and able to move with a prop weapon easily. Required: Must speak Croatian And/or Bosnian and/or Serbian.”

While this may not mean that a new Battlefield campaign is on the way, many fans are hoping that the next entry returns to its single-player roots. Battlefield 2042 did away with single-player, but its focus on multiplayer failed to strike a chord with fans. In May 2022, the game failed to appear in EA’s financial report.

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In April 2022, the game fell below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam for the first time.

Last month, Geoff Keighley took to X to give an update on the next Battlefield game. “In today’s earnings call, Andrew Wilson says he has been playing the next Battlefield game with the development team and it will be a “tremendous live service,” Keighley wrote.