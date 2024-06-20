Cyberpunk Sim Nivalis Delayed to Spring 2025

The life-sim was slated to release this year.

Back in June 2022, 505 Games announced a new cyberpunk sim with slice-of-life elements called Nivalis. Developed by Ion Games, the studio behind Cloudpunk, the title promises to let players grow a business, romance NPCs, visit neon nightclubs, and much more. While the game was slated to release this year, it’s now been bumped back to spring 2025.

Check out the new release window trailer for Nivalis below, featuring new locations, train travel, and story hints:

“ION LANDS’ highest priority is to ensure that Nivalis provides the best possible experience for the player and the team appreciates the patience and support they have received from the ever-growing community as ION LANDS navigate through this creative journey,” a statement reads.

“Nivalis, a cyberpunk slice-of-life sim from ION LANDS, returns to the eponymous city from Cloudpunk. Make a mark in this starry, neon-lit future by expanding from a humble noodle stand or nightclub into a booming enterprise. Meet strange characters, discover a bustling underworld…or just enjoy a humble life of fishing and home decoration far above the clouds. A future of many possibilities awaits.”

Fans are interested to see how expansive the game’s world truly is, as it also promises to let players buy or grow ingredients to use while running a restaurant and bar. Homes can be decorated and customized, traffic is realistically simulated (which may be good or bad), and it’s possible to simply spend a day fishing if work sounds a little too real.

The life-sim will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store next spring.