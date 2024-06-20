Assassin’s Creed Shadows Offering Fan Voice Contest

Have you ever wanted to be in a video game? That question might not sound so hard to answer, but it’s something that is a bit more difficult to achieve, depending on your station and status. After all, there are only a few true ways to get into a video game. For example, you can be one of the dev team making the game and thus have an easier path to get into it. Or, you can be a celebrity and be asked to be in the game as a voice actor or face model. Or, with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can apply to be in the game via TikTok! Wait, you can do that?

Apparently, yes. On the official TikTok page for the game, Ubisoft notes that this contest is for players to get the chance to be an NPC for the game. The twist is that this isn’t solely for those who speak English. In fact, they’ll have several languages that need filling NPC-wise, including German, Italian, Spanish, Castilian, Japanese, French, and Brazilian Portuguese. So, if you can speak those languages fluently, there are lines that you’ll be asked to recite, and you can make your “application” via TikTok! Just watch the full video on the TikTok page for details.

It should be noted that Ubisoft has done this kind of thing in the past, which isn’t technically a bad thing. However, the contest has had issues. To that end, the video outlines how this contest will be decided via talent, not popularity. So if an influencer tries to shirk the contest by simply getting the most video likes and comments, it’s not going to work. The other controversy with this is that it’s a non-paying voice acting job, and many gamers would prefer that these roles, no matter how small, go to voice actors who would love to be in this AAA title. Just saying.

Going to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this game has been talked about since its official confirmation. The game has already drawn ire from certain groups online over the use of the black Samurai named Yasuke and even the ninja Naoe. Ubisoft has bit back on that, but the talks remain.

However, the recent gameplay trailer for the title highlights the fun and diversity of the two main characters’ gameplay styles, leading to meaningful choices that affect how you complete missions. The game releases this November.