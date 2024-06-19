Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition Will Be In The Limited Run Games Showcase

Limited Run Games has certainly come up in the industry, in spite of their spotty reputation.

Ubisoft has finally confirmed they are ready to reveal Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition.

The Beyond Good & Evil 2 Twitter account shared this message:

“Looks like Uncle Pey’j has a message to share with you all…

See you at the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20th at 2pm EST for more news about Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition!: https://youtube.com/@LimitedRunGames ”

Limited Run Games also revealed on their official Twitter account that their Limited Run Games Showcase will feature twenty games. We do know about some of those games since they were featured earlier in the month, with announcements of limited edition physical releases from the distributor.

Those announced games include:

Clock Tower Rewind

Alan Wake 2

Turok Remastered

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Remastered

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

Animal Well

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

The Lara Croft Collection

Rocket Knight Adventures: ReSparked

And yes, there are even more announced games that we’ve left out, as this is enough to prove the point. But Limited Run may not feature any of these games, and have twenty new products coming up to reveal in that event.

Limited Run Games has seen their business pick up, as many game companies, even the giant conglomerates like Konami and Microsoft, have seen it makes sense to give some of their titles a limited physical release through distributors like LRG, and focus on digital distribution.

There are certainly questions if Limited Run Games is really the kind of company that deserves to get this much business on this front. Other boutique physical video game publishers are out there, but they did follow on LRG’s coattails and haven’t been as established yet.

Just last month, Limited Run Games ran into controversy when consumers found that they received a CD-R in D: The Game Collector’s Edition 3DO, instead of a pressed disc, like they expected to get. The publisher has had flubs like this before, and generally, consumers have a hard time making orders for their items on the site, and getting their orders honored.

But none of this is going to affect you if you opt to get Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition on digital, regardless of the platform you choose. Some fans have noticed that Ubisoft has pulled the 2011 Beyond Good & Evil HD Edition from digital stores, and Ubisoft Connect no longer sells the original 2003 PC version of the game on its own storefront. Ubisoft seems confident that they have made the definitive edition of the game with this release, so it might be based on the original code, and has a way for you to play it in its original form, in SD and everything. It’ll be interesting to see what Ubisoft has done with this game when Limited Run Games finally unveils it.