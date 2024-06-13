Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Had Accidental Gift For Buyers

If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that we’ve been covering the frustrating issues delaying the release of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Editions on various platforms. As Larian Studios was very open about, they were having issues with its printers and others putting the Deluxe Edition together, which was why it was taking so long to get to certain buyers. Fast forward to now, and things have been released, but with a twist. It was revealed on Reddit that those who got the Xbox version of the Deluxe Edition were gifted something quite by accident: another copy of the game.

You see, if you got the Xbox Series X/S version of the edition, you were SUPPOSED to get the main game in disc form and then a digital code that would unlock the “Digital Deluxe DLC” content. However, when players went to use the code, they found out that what they really had was an extra copy of Baldur’s Gate 3! That’s right—they accidentally got a physical AND a digital copy of the title via the edition. Oops.

As you can see, Larian Studios had a response to this, and they were very gracious about it:

“While we’re delighted that many of you are now receiving your physical Deluxe Edition copies of Baldur’s Gate 3, some of you may have noticed that your Xbox Series X/S Deluxe Edition DLC codes erroneously granted access to the entire game, due to an issue with the digital codes supply chain which was outside of our control. “If you have already redeemed your Digital Deluxe DLC code prior to this message, you will be able to keep the digital version of the game that you’ve been granted access to, and we will send all Xbox Series X/S Deluxe Edition owners a new Digital Deluxe DLC code with the correct content. We apologize for the delay”.

So, yeah, that happened! On the one hand, you can say that Larian is likely upset because they’ve lost some money due to this mistake. However, as other Redditors have pointed out, they can now gift these codes to others so that they can play Larian’s title, which might help the company further in the long run. Plus, we know the “Game of the Year” title from 2023 has already sold rather well, a few free codes isn’t going to hurt anything. Plus, even if they roll a 20 on a saving throw, it won’t change things.