Peni Parker From Marvel Rivals Has Been Shown In Gameplay

The new Marvel game called Marvel Rivals has been getting more and more excitement as the developers keep sharing more and more about the game, and so far it looks really promising. There will be many characters that players will be able to choose playing as and one of them is Peni Parker, and today we got a first-look at her gameplay in the game already.

Today, a reveal trailer was released by IGN that showcased us Peni Parker and the character’s gameplay for the upcoming Marvel Rivals game which has been one a lot of people are looking forward to so far. This game is a team based superhero game a lot like Overwatch but developed by NetEase Games.

Peni Parker has many different cool moves and ways to do combat, one of them involving this big SP//dr mech-suit, which looks like something created by Tony Stark himself. In the trailer, it shows the character climbing and dashing and then there’s also many abilities which we get to see when the SP//dr suit using “Spider Sweep” and “Arachno-Mine” which seems to be some of the characters abilities in the game.

The trailer also gives out a reminder to everyone that is excited to play the game that the Closed Beta for the game will be starting in July for Marvel Rivals. This is when players will finally have the opportunity to test out characters like Peni Parker and more.